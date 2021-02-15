Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,542,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 489,682 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.89% of Alphabet worth $34,236,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,850.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,675.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

