Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Summitry LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,843.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

