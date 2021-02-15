Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.