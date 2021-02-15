Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,670.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

