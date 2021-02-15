Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,670.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

