Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 8,747 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

