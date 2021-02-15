Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Update

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 133,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ALTA opened at $34.61 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $650.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

