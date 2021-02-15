Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $118.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -437.89, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock worth $257,804,862. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

