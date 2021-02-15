Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Position Trimmed by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,313 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.69.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

