Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

