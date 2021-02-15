Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.40. 417,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

