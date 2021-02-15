Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $2,318,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

