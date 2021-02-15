Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
ALVOF stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.74.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.