Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ALVOF stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.