Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the January 14th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMADY stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

