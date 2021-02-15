Amati AIM VCT (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.00

Amati AIM VCT (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 8087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.50 ($2.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £227.91 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.09.

About Amati AIM VCT (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

