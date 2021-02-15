Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.