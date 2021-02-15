Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

