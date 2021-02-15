Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,625 shares of company stock worth $42,410,383 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $67.35 on Monday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

