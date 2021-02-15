American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,505,000 after buying an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after buying an additional 828,407 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after buying an additional 330,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC opened at $43.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

