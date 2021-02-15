American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $129.62. 233,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

