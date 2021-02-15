American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

