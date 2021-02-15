American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.75.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.