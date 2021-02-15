American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.75.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

