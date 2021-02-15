American States Water (AWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AWR opened at $79.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

