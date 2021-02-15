American States Water (AWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AWR opened at $79.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

Get American States Water alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.