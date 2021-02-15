American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.19. 74,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

