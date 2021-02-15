American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.73% of American Tower worth $7,709,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. 74,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

