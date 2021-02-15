American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of AWK traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

