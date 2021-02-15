American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.26% of American Water Works worth $71,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.69. 12,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

