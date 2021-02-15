AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 42.9% in January

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

