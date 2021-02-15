Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.64% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 81.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 249,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

ABCB opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.