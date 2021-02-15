AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of AMERISAFE worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 31.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 417,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

