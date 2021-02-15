AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,308 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after buying an additional 375,107 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after buying an additional 341,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

