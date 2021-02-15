AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

AMVMF opened at $37.66 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.