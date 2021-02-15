Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 22.2% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

