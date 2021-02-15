Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.78

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $6.55. Amigo shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 7,228,232 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The company has a market cap of £31.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

In other news, insider Gary Jennison acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66). Also, insider Michael Corcoran acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

