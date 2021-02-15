Amoveo (VEO) Price Tops $94.55

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $94.55 or 0.00194928 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $6.43 million and $6,886.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.