Ampleforth Trading Down 30.3% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $326.38 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00943372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00050035 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.72 or 0.05141500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 538,602,322 coins and its circulating supply is 324,715,225 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

