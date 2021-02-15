Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,009 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Analog Devices worth $294,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.35.

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.