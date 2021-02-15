Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Analog Devices worth $206,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.35.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

