Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $10.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Shares of BRK.B stock opened at $242.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.23. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $159.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.