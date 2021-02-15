Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 461,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,383,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

