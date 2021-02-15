Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $183.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $160.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $806.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

