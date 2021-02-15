Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $499.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $512.59 million. Gentex reported sales of $453.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Gentex stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gentex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

