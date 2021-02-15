Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Information Services Group stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.72. 9,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.11.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
