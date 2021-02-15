Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 781,390 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

