Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,338 shares of company stock worth $3,591,593. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.10. 34,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

