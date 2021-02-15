Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tapestry posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

