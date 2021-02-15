Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

VIRT traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $27.26. 108,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,348. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

