Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. 97,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,900. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

