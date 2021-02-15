Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post $111.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $122.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $354.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $355.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $396.71 million, with estimates ranging from $395.31 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 71.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.