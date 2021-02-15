Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cellectis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. 18,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,548. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

